Nikoloski: all countries along Corridor 10 need to invest in it

Macedonia is pushing all countries along Corridor 10 to sign a memorandum for cooperation to build the fast railroad line as well as to work in areas of green transition and energy connections, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

This initiative of ours has already been accepted by some ministers and we are in talks with others. The project only makes sense if all countries along the line of the corridor invest. These is a fast railroad line from Athens to Solun (Thessaloniki) and what lacks is the section from Solun to Gevgelija – Skopje and Nis. The Belgrade – Budapest section was made operational in November and there is a section from Budapest to Bratislava, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister, added that he has empowered the head of the Macedonian Railroads company to sign a cooperation agreement with the British Crossrail company, that will assist Macedonia in building its section of the regional project.