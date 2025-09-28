Large majority of citizens believe VMRO manages the economy better than SDSM did

The Market Vision poll, conducted for MKD.mk, shows that the public sees VMRO-DPMNE pursung a far better economic policy than SDSM. When asked which of the two parties has capacity to pursue better policies, 33.5 percent opted for VMRO-DPMNE, while only 9.1 chose SDSM.

Regarding the major surveillance scandal that broke in the past weeks, 41.6 percent believe that it is the fault of SDSM and DUI, who managed the ANB security agency at the time of the wiretapping, while 16.9 percent believe it is the fault of the current ruling coalition.

By a nearly two thirds majority, the citizens approve the push to award a third mobile operator license, while 22.5 percent are opposed.

The poll was conducted between September 9 and 21, and included 1,200 citizens.