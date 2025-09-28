 Skip to main content
29.09.2025
Nikoloski: we expect many victories in the local elections, and we will review the work of Strumica city hall

Macedonia

28.09.2025

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski was in Strumica today to promote the party’s program for the coming local elections, along with mayoral candidate Petar Jankov. VMRO is pushing into this stronghold of SDSM and their former leader Zoran Zaev, after divisions appeared in the Strumica SDSM branch.

We will have many victories in the local elections, such is the energy we are seeing and such are the polls. Our victories in Karpos and Strumica will be the crowning achievements of these local elections. In Strumica, we will review what was being done in the city hall for years and decades back. What was once a decent city to live in is now on the top of the lists of most polluted cities, and buildings are mushrooming. We will see wh o allowed it to happen, Nikoloski said.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the Government will strongly support Strumica’s local authorities and will develop new streets, boulevards and regional connections. “Our strategic goal is, besides the intersecting Corridor 8 and Corridor 10, to link up to Corridor 4. That will be done through Strumica”, Nikoloski said.

