VMRO-DPMNE announces its schedule of local election rallies

VMRO-DPMNE today announced its schedule for political rallies in the local elections.

The ruling party will kick off its campaign in Skopje on Monday evening. Bitola is reserved for October 3rd and Kumanovo and Gjorce Petrov for October 4th. On the 5th, the party will hold a rally in Strumica – SDSM’s stronghold which VMRO hopes to win. On the 6th, VMRO will rally in Kicevo – in another important race where VMRO hopes to unseat a DUI Mayor. On October 8th and 9th, the party will hold rallies in Karpos and Centar – the most challenging races in Skopje. October 12th is reserved for Stip, and Veles is on the 13th. The party’s closing rally will be in Ohrid, on the 17th.