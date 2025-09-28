 Skip to main content
29.09.2025
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 29 September 2025

President Siljanovska addresses a large Macedonian diaspora meeting in Detroit

Macedonia

28.09.2025

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova attended a large gathering of the Macedonian diaspora in Michigan yesterday.
We owe a debt to you and I promise that I will do all I can to intensify our contacts and that we are together even when we are apart, said President Siljanovska in her address, adding that she will work as fast as possible to constitute a Diaspora Council that will build ties between Macedonia and Macedonians abroad.

During the event organized by the Untied Macedonian Diaspora, the President met with Marian Ilitch, widow of Mike Ilitch, who together founded Little Caesars Pizza.

Also honored at the event was Jerry Naumoff, former Foreign Investments Minister in the Macedonian Government, and currently member of the board of directors of Rumble, who urged Macedonian businessmen from the diaspora to follow the example of Rumble founder Chris Pavlovski and to invest in their homeland. “Invest if you can, like Chris, like many others. It’s a great and profitable place to put your back office there. Instead of having your logistics and administrative people in Chicago where it’s ridicilously expensive, have them in Strumica, or Bitola, or Struga, or Skopje. You can get young people who really want to work and know 3-4-5 languages. We lost too many young people and we need your help, from the diaspora, to survive”, Naumoff said.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 28.09.2025
VMRO-DPMNE announces its schedule of local election rallies
Macedonia  | 28.09.2025
Nikoloski: we expect many victories in the local elections, and we will review the work of Strumica city hall
Macedonia  | 26.09.2025
Mickoski says he has no intention of making concessions to Bulgaria without guarantees