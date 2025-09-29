Mickoski says that DUI, SDSM and Levica operate in a coalition

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski believes that SDSM, DUI and Levica are now operating as a coordinated political bloc, making the local elections a binary choice between them and the VMRO-DPMNE led ruling coalition. Mickoski said that he expects a calm election cycle and a massive victory for VMRO and its partners.

There is a coalition of SDSM, DUI and Levica, of Venko Filipce, Ali Ahmeti and Dimitar Apasiev, with Zoran Zaev as their guru working rom the background. Theirs is the path of crime, corruption, national humiliations, lack of work and delivery on the promises. The other option is VMRO-DPMNE and our coalition, and all that we did in the past 15-16 months to earn the trust of the citizens. If the citizens are satisfied, I urge them to give us their votes, said Mickoski during a visit to Gradsko.