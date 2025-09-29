 Skip to main content
30.09.2025
Tuesday, 30 September 2025

Kocani disaster: court will begin to review evidence later this week

Macedonia

29.09.2025

The Skopje Criminal Court will review all evidence collected in the disastrous Kocani nightclub fire after October 3rd, when the deadline to submit new evidence has expired.

The statement comes after a news outlet published text messages allegedly exchanged between the owner of the Pulse club and tax inspectors, showing that the owner was giving small bribes to them and was receiving information about their plans. This could mean that the significant safety and other failures in the operation of the club were not uncovered in time.

