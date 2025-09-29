“Elections to decide what kind of Macedonia will win”

VMRO-DPMNE held its first large pre-election rally today, in the Jane Sandanski sports center in Skopje. Speaking before thousands of supporters, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the coming election is a “decisive battle for the type of country we want to have”.

We are going together to victory. Because these elections are decisive about what kind of Macedonia will win. There are those who live from their country and us – the people – who live for our country. No matter how much a narrow, small clique – which has made all the immoral coalitions and connections – is prepared to do anything to come to power, tonight all of them, all who want to keep Macedonia blackmailed, on its kneels and humiliated, are getting your answer, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that “these are not ordinary local elections”, considering that the stakes were raised by the DUI party, which hopes that a victory over its rival VLEN will force Mickoski to bring them into the ruling coalition.