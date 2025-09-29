Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that there will be no early general elections after the October local elections. This is the main request from the DUI party, which hopes that a victory over its rival VLEN will mean that the ruling coalition will have to be changed, and they will replace VLEN in it.

We had twice or three times more votes than SDSM in the 2021 local elections, and yet we remained in opposition for three more years, Mickoski said in a 360 interview this evening. “We waited for the next elections, while they (DUI) were playing football in their public offices, were buying shopping centers and shares in banks”.

The Prime Minister said that VMRO-DPMNE insists on the need to see DUI reformed and its officials facing accountability for their criminal conduct.