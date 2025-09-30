 Skip to main content
01.10.2025
Wednesday, 1 October 2025

Nikoloski: 120 new environmentally friendly buses for Skopje and other cities

Macedonia

30.09.2025

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski announced plans to purchase 120 environmentally friendly buses – 80 for the capital Skopje and 40 for other cities.

The next Mayor of Skopje, Orce Gjorgjievski, will have a strong partner in me, in Prime Minister Mickoski, in the Government and in the Transportation Ministry. Skopje needs strong infrastructure, a city train line, new environmentally friendly buses, new infrastructure! We have already selected the company that will prepare the first train line, and the public transportation company will have new buses in its fleet, Nikoloski said.

