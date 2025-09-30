 Skip to main content
01.10.2025
Wednesday, 1 October 2025

Mickoski: SDSM and DUI are counting on the judiciary to protect them

Macedonia

30.09.2025

During a pre-election rally in Struga, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski accused the DUI and SDSM parties of using the captured judiciary to avoid accountability for their corruption.

That is their final change, to save their career and to avoid accountability. You can see it from the Moon that the judiciary is the last stronghold that is protecting SDSM and DUI. There are many cases but there is no will to prosecute them, and that is because the courts and the judiciary are the main servants of SDS and DUI. I intend to pay particularly close attention to the corruption allegations after the local elections. We must put an end to this permanent stronghold of criminality once and for all, the Prime Minister said.

