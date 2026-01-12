Hungarian owned One Macedonia Communications wins license to be the third mobile operator

The AEK telecommunications agency informed today that it has chosen the bid of Hungarian 4iG as the most competitive to be the third mobile operator in Macedonia.

The company is now expected to pay the one-off payment for mobile frequency, of 8 illion EUR, and will receive approval to begin operating at the Macedonian market. It’s expected to cover at least one city with 5G network until the end of March 2027 and the main transport corridors until the end of 2028. By 2030, the company is required to cover all cities with 5G network and by the end of 2023 – to offer all citizens 5G internet access of at least 100 Mbps.

The company, that registered here as One Macedonia Communications, has a 12 years license for two of its frequencies and an eight years license on the third frequency. It’s entry on the market is expected to lower costs for consumers in Macedonia, who currently have only two primary operators – Deutsche Telekom and the Austrian Telekom.