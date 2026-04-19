IMF ranked Macedonia third in Europe by the extent of its gas crisis measures

Macedonia is among the three European countries that undertook most extensive steps to comfort the blow of the rising oil prices, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, citing an IMF report.

What is important to say is that our policies are not isolated, but are fully in line with global trends. IMF analysis in Europe show that we are among the three top countries who made the most changes and introduced the most steps to deal with the price shocks. SDS and their coalition partners from the previous Government, like DUI, said that we are late with the measures and that they are insufficient. But now we see an IMF report that we are third in Europe. They lied about the migrants, they lied that we are bankrupt and won’t be able to pay the pensions, and they lied about our measures, which meant that we are prepared for the energy crisis, said Mickoski.

Due to the cutting of taxes and import duties, as well as direct negotiations with importers, Mickoski said that he expects another reduction of the gas prices tomorrow, by about 1.5 denars per liter. The Prime Minister cited the gas prices in the region, that show Macedonia with by far the lowest gas prices, and among the lowest in Europe.