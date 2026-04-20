Mickoski discussed the reform agenda with EU ambassadors

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and top Government officials met today with ambassadors of the European Union countries to discuss Macedonia’s reform agenda.

The reform agenda is not just a plan put on paper – it gives concrete, measureable results. In the past period we sped up implementation in key areas. Several steps are fully implemented, while others are advancing faster than planned. This shows our strong poltiical dedication, improved institutional coordination and clear focus on results, said the Prime Minister.

In a social media statement, he said that there is increased transparency in public finances, more reporting by the institutions and greater risk management. “The reforms are not isolated activities – they are part of a wider transformation that brings our economy closer to the united EU market. They strengthen the institutions in accordance with European standard and bring specific results for the citizens and the businesses. We remain fully aligned with the European Union, politically, economically and strategically”.