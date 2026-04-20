VMRO: did Filipce tell other socialist leaders that he was celebrating the victory of the EPP party in Hungary

Following the participation of SDSM leader Venko Filipce at the leftist summit in Barcelona, VMRO-DPMNE asked him whether he told the other socialist politicians that he was celebrating the victory of a conservative EPP aligned party in Hungary. Filipce made the victory of Hungary’s Tisza party a major talking point in his campaign of communicating about the politics in other countries in the region as related to Macedonia.

SDS is in state of political desperation and they are trying to portray successes of others as their own. SDS celebrated the victory of a Hungarian party that is part of a sister party movement with VMRO-DPMNE. while the SDS’s own sister party won about 1 percent of the votes. SDS would do better to focus on the internal situation in the party, instead of focusing on international topics, said VMRO-DPMNE, noting that the opposition party saw its worst results in the 2024 and 2025 elections, falling to 130,000 votes, and faces internal factions and disputes with media outlets.