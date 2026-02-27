Massive increase in the volume of freight cargo

The State Statistics Bureau records a massive 66.7 percent increase in the volume of freight cargo in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter in 2024. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski shared the report that also registered 23.7 percent increase in the air cargo traffic.

The statistics for the same period also show 925,000 passengers in land transit and 889,000 in air transit, which shows strong growth that is due to our policies to financially support the airlines, Nikoloski said.