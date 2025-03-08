Mickoski: it won’t be a surprise if growth reaches between 4 and 4.5 percent

It would not be a surprise if economic growth in 2025 reaches between 4 and 4.5 percent, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, boosted by the strong growth numbers for the last quarter of 2024.

Indicators we are seeing of 1.25 billion EUR foreign investments in 2024, including record setting 400 million in the fourth quarter, make us the best country in the region per capita and among the first three in Europe. The GDP growth in 2024 was 2.8 percent, even though some predicted it won’t reach even 1 percent, Mickoski said during a visit to Svetin Nikole.

The Prime Minister said that his strategy was to, first, stop the free fall of the economy, then get the country to a positive zero, and finally begin growing the economy.