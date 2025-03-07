Macedonia believes that delayed effect to the constitutional changes will motivate Bulgaria to support our path to the EU

A briefing in the Foreign Ministry outlined today that, regarding the dispute with Bulgaria, the MFA sources say that Macedonia wants an acceptable solution to the historic dispute with Bulgaria, that will include adoption of the constitutional amendments with delayed effect, guarantees and a clear outline of Macedonia’s trajectory toward full EU membership.

We are conducting a dialogue, but we are still not in a situation to have a clear picture that there will be no additional bilateral issues after the adoption of the constitutional amendments. That is why we hold the position that the only acceptable solution is constitutional amendments with delayed effect. In that way we will protect ourselves and there will be motivation for the other side to stop raising bilateral issues, but to encourage our movement forward instead”, the MFA source said, pointing that Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev clearly announced the raising of additional issues after Macedonia’s Constitution is amended.