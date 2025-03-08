Nikoloski condemns Pendarovski’s comments about President Trump

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski responded to former President Stevo Pendarovski, who made a rare public appearance after losing the 2024 elections to condemn the country’s push to build stronger ties with the United States as well as Hungary.

Pendarovski is attacking the President of our main strategic partners. Arrogantly, he tries to lecture world leaders without looking at his own actions. He massively abused the Intelligence Agency to fabricate reports accusing VMRO-DPMNE of being “pro-Russian”, “anti-Western” and “anti-American”. He had them write about me that I’m under “Iranian-Turkish-Hungarian influence”. He was sending emissaries to beg the US to put our top election candidates on a black list. And now, he himself is the most anti-Western and anti-American politician, Nikoloski told Pendarovski.