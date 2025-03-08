 Skip to main content
09.03.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 9 March 2025

“The Government will not interfere in the judiciary, and neither should anyone else”

Macedonia

08.03.2025

The Government will not interfere in the work of the judiciary and judicial appointments, and this should go for all parties, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, referring to the threats issued from the DUI party against the Constitutional Court. DUI insists that it will not participate in the local elections and will even prevent them from taking place in Albanian majority areas if the Court amends a controversial law that greatly expanded the official use of the Albanian language. US Ambassador Angela Aggeler yesterday visited the Constitutional Court to express her support for independent judiciary.

I would agree that this is perhaps a message from the US embassy that interference in the judiciary is unacceptable – something that DUI probably does not understand. They are accustomed to working in unison with their prosecutors and judges, and together with SDSM, they determined the work of the prosecution and the judiciary in their party offices. We must be careful though – not all judges and prosecutors are part of their structures. We know full well which of them were receiving orders from DUI and SDSM, Mickoski said.

Related Articles

Economy  | 08.03.2025
Mickoski: it won’t be a surprise if growth reaches between 4 and 4.5 percent
Macedonia  | 07.03.2025
Mickoski calls on the opposition to stop trying to undermine Macedonia’s relationship with the United States
Economy  | 06.03.2025
Mickoski announces membership into the Single Euro Payments Area