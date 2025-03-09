Mickoski pays homage to the Jewish community of Macedonia that was destroyed in the Holocaust

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski paid emotional homage to the over 7,000 Jews from Macedonia who were killed in the Holocaust.

More than 7,000 Macedonian Jews were deported to the Treblinka camp and their lives, history and culture were violently interrupted. History is not just a memory – it’s a lesson. It is our obligation to preserve the truth and never forget it, Prime Minister Mickoski said.

The Holocaust in Macedonia was carried out in March 1943, when the deportation was ordered. Almost none survived of the Jewish community, that was concentrated in Skopje, Bitola and Stip.