Nikoloski: 11 new flights introduced to Skopje and Ohrid

Eleven new lines are introduced at the Skopje and Ohrid airports tomorrow, informed Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski. The flights include Geneva, Madrid, Prague, Cologne and a number of other cities.

Add to this the flights to Budapest and Naples that were already announced, this gives a full picture of the new Government subsidies that will go to arrivals in Ohrid and Skopje. The subsidies are meant to be paid by passenger. We haven’t seen such revolution in our air traffic in decades, Nikoloski said.

In the first nine months of 2025, the two airports in Macedonia had 2,58 million passengers – an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period last year. The number of flights – 20,141, constitutes an increase of three percent.