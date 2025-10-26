Mickoski again warns the opposition against pushing for early general elections

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski again warned the opposition parties about their calls for early general elections. These calls were widespread among DUI and to some extent SDSM ahead of the elections, but after their disastrous showing, the situation has changed – although SDSM is trying to spin the outcome in a favorable light and claims that they would improve on their number of seats in Parliament if early general elections take place.

They were asking for early general elections for a year and half now. Now they were defeated in the local elections. They should act responsibly because sometimes you get what you wished for, and then the crying starts, Mickoski said.