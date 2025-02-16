Nikoloski: German operator will bring 35,000 tourists

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski welcomed the opening of new charter lines with Germany, through Freebird Airlines, which will bring estimated 35,000 tourists for the remainder of the year. A flight with 180 tourists arrived in Skopje today to open the process of cooperation.

For the first time, Macedonia is seeing a large number of tourists outside of the peak season. With joint efforts of the Government and the tourism operators, we were able to bring tourists in the period between February and May, and between October and December. This means 35,000 tourists who will visit our hotels, restaurants and cafes, buy souvenirs and contribute to the local economy, Nikoloski said.