The VLEN coalition might unify in a single party after the local elections

Arben Taravari from the Alliance of Albanians has announced that the four parties that make up the VLEN coalition will likely unite in one party after the local elections. It’s expected that VLEN and VMRO-DPMNE will cooperate in these elections scheduled for the fall.

There will be no unification until the local elections, but there is a possibility afterwards, Taravari told Radio Free Europe.

Taravari said that his party will take its case to the Appeals Court after a local court found that his onetime ally Ziadin Sela has the right to use the name and is the heir to the party. Taravari and Sela were leaders of the original Alliance of Albanians, but split their way and are in dispute over whose faction is the legitimate heir to the party.

More than 80 percent of the Alliance membership are in my party now. The party belongs to its members, not to individual leaders, Taravari said. He added that he does not expect Sela to bring his Alliance faction into the Government, saying that he is very close to Ali Ahmeti and his DUI party.