Prime Minister Mickoski expects a reduction in the gas prices on Monday

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects a 2 denar decrease in the price of gas on Monday, given the average global prices of oil, and possibly a slight increase in the price of diesel by half a denar. This would be due to the decision to abolish the VAT tax for gas sales.

When you analyse the prices, we could even have a reduction at the pump, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister said that based on the price movement this week, the Government will decide whether to prolong the decision on the VAT tax by two more weeks, or even put in place additional measures.