 Skip to main content
17.04.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 17 April 2025

Prime Minister Mickoski met with UAE business leaders

Economy

17.04.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with a number of potential investors in the United Arab Emirates, who are looking into real-estate and energy projects in Macedonia.

The group includes Mohamed Alabbar, owner of Eagle Hills development, which is building the major Belgrade Waterfront project. The Prime Minister also met with the Abu Dhabi Development Holding, which is among the 10 largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, investing in major projects in Egypt. The state owned Masdar energy company will look into clean energy projects, added the Prime Minister.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 17.04.2025
Archbishop Stefan devotes his Easter message to the Kocani disaster
Macedonia  | 17.04.2025
VLEN will not support Taravari in his race in Gostivar
Macedonia  | 17.04.2025
Patient critically injured in the Kocani disaster died in the Belgrade VMA hospital