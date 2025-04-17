Prime Minister Mickoski met with UAE business leaders

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with a number of potential investors in the United Arab Emirates, who are looking into real-estate and energy projects in Macedonia.

The group includes Mohamed Alabbar, owner of Eagle Hills development, which is building the major Belgrade Waterfront project. The Prime Minister also met with the Abu Dhabi Development Holding, which is among the 10 largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, investing in major projects in Egypt. The state owned Masdar energy company will look into clean energy projects, added the Prime Minister.