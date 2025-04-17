VLEN will not support Taravari in his race in Gostivar

VLEN will not support Arben Taravari in the race for Mayor of Gostivar, said Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami, who is one of the three remaining leaders in VLEN. Taravari announced that he will run independent council member candidates in the coming local elections, and will not form joint lists with the other VLEN parties, after which the other VLEN leaders declared that he has left the coalition.

We in VLEN decided to run with a joint list of mayoral and council member candidates. There will be no crisis in the Government. The Government has a stable majority. Taravari himself said that he is not prepared to leave the ruling coalition, said Kasami.

He added that it is actually possible that the majority of the Government increases, as other political parties are considering joining the coalition at the central level.