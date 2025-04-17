Archbishop Stefan devotes his Easter message to the Kocani disaster

Archbishop Stefan devoted his Easter message to the Kocani disaster.

There is no resurrection without the crucifixion and there is no true joy without bitter tears. Sixty of our children suffered and more than 200 were injured in the dreadful fire in Kocani. The tragedy united our entire people in sorrow and prayer like never before. The cruelty reminded us of the merciless reality of death. In our temporary departure from them, nothing can give us strength and comfort other than the strong hope in resurrection. And so we meet the light of Easter with even greater humility, Archbishop Stefan said.