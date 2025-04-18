Statement from Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, that the possible amending of the Macedonian Constitution will only be the initial Bulgarian demand, caused reactions in Macedonia.

The ruling VMRO-DPMNE party called on SDSM to apologize for duping the public that the changing of the Constitution would be the only Bulgarian request of Macedonia. “The constitutional changes are not the only condition – the process is only beginning”, said Georgiev, confirming the widely held expectations in Macedonia that Bulgaria will burden Macedonia’s EU accession with many other historic and national identity demands.

For two years Dimitar Kovacevski, Bojan Maricic and Bujar Osmani claimed that the constitutional changes will be Bulgaria’s last demand. Even as we made clear warnings that it is not the case, SDSM deliberately lied to the public. Now the Foreign Minister of Bulgaria clearly says that the constitutional changes won’t be their last demand. If it weren’t for the well thought through policy of VMRO-DPMNE, that put national interests first, SDS would have had our country stuck, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement.

Current SDSM leader Venko Filipce still holds the position that changing the Constitution is a necessary step that Macedonia should make as soon as possible. The Mickoski Government, on the other hand, demands guarantees from Bulgaria or the EU that it will not get mired in endless demands and blackmail.