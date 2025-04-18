Suspects charged over the Kocani disaster sent into house arrest

Two inspectors from Kocani who are charged over the Pulse nightclub disaster were released from detention and are ordered into house arrest. The court seized their passports to ensure they don’t try to leave the country.

The son of the nightclub owner Dejan Jovanov was also released from prison. He remained in hospital treatment until recently, and is now ordered into house arrest. A number of local and government officials were also ordered into house arrest over the past days – this includes the three former mayors of Kocani and two Economy Ministers. One former Economy Minister, Kreshnik Bekteshi, is still in detention.