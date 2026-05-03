Salaries in the TIRZ industrial zones rose by 6 percent in 2025

The average salary in the industrial zones across Macedonia grew by 6 percent in 2025, compared to 2024, said Goce Dimovski, head of the TIRZ zones. There are about 18,000 employees in the factories in the TIRZ zones across the country.

We are keeping up with the needs of the companies. They are receiving state aid, benefits and we expect a few new companies to join the TIRZ zones. We are making the economic climate favorable to all, by offering state aid in accordance with the laws. We follow their needs, offer sites for plants, and prepare a business package, said Dimovski.

Dimovski added that the inflow of revnue from the zones into the public budget amounted to over 100 million EUR in 2024, which is an increase of 10.5 percent compared to 2024. Exports from the zones grew by 6.5 percent and imports – by 11 percent.