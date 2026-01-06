40 kilometers of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway are completed

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski informed citizens who travel to Ohrid for Christmas that they can now use 40 kilometers of the modern highway that is being built from Kicevo to the “Balkan Jerusalem”.

Nikoloski shared a night-time video of a portion of the highway, that was delayed for almost a decade, but is now rapidly being completed. The southern portion of the highway is already in use, while the mountainous northern section is being prepared, with work focused on a dozen treacherous mountain slopes.