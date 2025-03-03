Ahmeti wants to see the local elections canceled

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti is now openly advocating that the local elections scheduled for this fall are canceled. DUI stands to lose the main cities it will run candidates in, as it will likely face candidates jointly fielded by VLEN and VMRO-DPMNE.

Ahmeti is holding meetings with supporters in Albanian majority parts of the country, and insists that any attempt to amend the law on the use of the Albanian language by the Constitutional Court will lead to instability and prevent the elections from taking place. If the elections do take place, Ahmeti demands that early general elections are held at the same time.

His political opponents point out that the current ranks of the Constitutional Court were made up by the SDSM and DUI coalition, and that any move against the controversial language law adopted by these two parties would be a crisis wholly created by SDSM and DUI.