Boki 13 will soon be released from prison

The Skopje Appeals Court today reduced the sentence to Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, from nine to 5 years in prison. Jovanovski is now set to be released in a matter of months.

The showman was sentenced for extortion and racketeering, working in unison with disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva. He was involved in the extortion of businessman Jordan Kamcev, who recorded the attempts and testified against Janeva. Jovanovski offered to testify against former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and to reveal his role in Janeva’s extortions, but the court refused to accept his testimony.

Before the trial, Jovanovski underwent a difficult gastric surgery and has complained of serious health issues during his imprisonment.