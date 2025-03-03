Prime Minister Mickoski and large Government delegation welcomed in Budapest for meetings with the Hungarian Government

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and a large portion of the Macedonian Government arrived in Budapest today, for two days of meetings with the Hungarian Government. Prime Minister Mickoski was welcomed by a guard of honor at the Budapest airport, and he also paid honor to the host country at Heroe’s Square.

The meetings will focus on expanding the economic cooperation, which has started off strong with the major bilateral loan that Hungary extended to Macedonia. Additional focus during the meetings will be the security situation in Europe, and the war in Ukraine.