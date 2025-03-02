Zelensky offers to sign the mineral rights deal with the US

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who convened the meeting with a number of EU countries and Ukrainian President Zelensky, said that any agreement on the path forward in Ukraine will have to include the United States. Zelensky, who had a disastrous meeting with President Trump in the White House, added that he is now prepared to sign the deal on giving the US major say over Ukraine’s mineral rights.

Other conclusions reached by the leaders, who included those of France, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands and others, are that they will continue supplying Ukraine with military aid, increase economic pressure on Russia, and that Kiev must be included in any peace talks.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is closest to Trump from the EU leaders, said that “European leaders decided in London today that they want to go on with the war instead of opting for peace. They decided that Ukraine must continue the war. This is bad, dangerous and mistaken. Hungary remains on the side of peace.”