03.03.2025
Majority of citizens believe that the Government is doing enough to open the EU accession talks

Macedonia

02.03.2025

A poll conducted by the OMNIBUS platform, among 1,150 citizens, found that 64.7 percent believe that Macedonia is unjustly blocked in its EU path. Only 19,7 percent believe that this is not true.

Influence from neighboring countries is cited as the main reason for the blockade of Macedonia (by 46,3 percent) and 27.5 percent believe that the main problem is “internal political problems”.

A solid majority of 54.6 percent think that the Government is doing enough in the cause of EU integrations, and 29,4 percent think that this is not true.

