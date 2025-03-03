Hungary and Macedonia see no prospect for peace in Ukraine without involving the United States

The Foreign Ministers of Macedonia and Hungary, Timco Mucunski and Peter Szijjarto, said that they support achieving an unconditional peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. Last week the two countries co-sponsored a US led resolution in the United Nations to this end, that was amended in the General Assembly, but accepted at the Security Council. Mucunski is in Budapest as part of the large delegation of the Macedonian Government led by Prime Minister Mickoski.

In the past years we spoke about respect for the principles of international law. Now we have a legally binding resolution to seek peace. Everyone who thinks that finding a solution to this type of war and conflict, with all its geo-strategic implications, can be achieved without the United States, has an unserious and insincere approach to the conflict, Minister Mucunski said.

Minister Szijjarto underlined that Hungary and Macedonia are on the side of peace. “We support President Trump, and the success of the American – Russian talks, because we clearly see that peace can only be achieved through agreement between the US and Russia”. The Hungarian Foreign Minister warned that there are forces who want to prevent President Trump’s deal for peace. Regarding the meeting of a group of EU members states in London, Szijjarto added that they have decided to prolong the war.

Mucunski pointed out that Macedonia’s foreign policy is based on three pillars – our membership in NATO and remaining a credible partner there, full alignment of Macedonia’s foreign and security policy with the joint foreign and security policy of the European Union, and our strategic partnership with the United States. “And above all is the Macedonian national interest, and all we do, all the decisions we make, are aligned with our national interests”.

Foreign Minister Szijjarto said that the European Union has been hypocritical toward the Western Balkans countries and has undermined their trust, since it has delayed its integration. He condemned the blockade of Macedonia’s EU accession talks, and called for a merit based approach to our EU membership.