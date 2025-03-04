Statistics Bureau reports excellent 2024 Q4 growth rate of 3.2 percent

Macedonian economy grew by 3.2 percent in the last quarter of 2024, the State Statistics Bureau informed.

This solid growth rate was driven by the construction sector, that went up by 13.2 percent, and services that grew by 10.6 percent.

Household consumption grew by 6 percent and accounted for 66.1 percent of the GDP. This is the best quarter for the economy in 2024 – the previous growth rates were 1.2, 2.3 and 3 percent, indicating that the economy was accelerating through the year.

Our biggest progress must be in the area of economy. And there we have excellent news today. A 3.2 percent growth rate in the fourth quarter and a 2.8 percent for the entire year is a major slap in the face of the opposition which told us that the growth rate won’t be higher than 1 percent, after they caused a double digit inflation in the country. In a short amount of time we are seeing stable and high GDP growth rates and record levels of foreign investments, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski after the statistics report was published.