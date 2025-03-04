Zelensky caved, offers to sign Trump’s mineral rights deal

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky announced today that he is prepared to sign the mineral rights contract with the United States, that President Donald Trump insisted on last week.

Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive. Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively, Zelensky informed over Twitter.

President Trump, who, along with Vice President J.D. Vance tore into Zelensky during the meeting in the White House, is due to give his state of the union address this evening, and it’s expected that he will make major announcement with regard to Ukraine. The United States put additional pressure on Zelensky by stopping arms transfers to his military.

Zelensky’s attempt to turn to the European countries predictably did not produce major results, with pledges of some financial assistance coming his way but few serious offers of additional military assistance.