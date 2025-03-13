Ambassador Aggeler says she is closely following the vote of no confidence in the Judicial Council

US Ambassador Angela Aggeler said that she is closely following the vote of no confidence in five members of the Judicial Council that took place in the Parliament. The five DUI and SDSM appointed officials still haven’t resigned from their positions, but are facing increased public pressure to do so.

Ambassador Aggeler said that she can’t comment on the move, but is following it closely, and tht it is important that all of these cases if followed in a public and transparent way.

The Ambassador also said that she can’t comment on the reports that Welfare Minister Fatmir Limani was denied a US visa – reports that Limani confirmed, citing his past transgressions. According to Aggeler, due to privacy concerns, she can’t disclose such information to the public.