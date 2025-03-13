Mickoski: some judges and prosecutors act as the shield of corrupt SDSM and DUI officials

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski blamed the judiciary of acting as the last shield of corrupt officials from the past SDSM – DUI led Government.

Most of the prosecutors and judges, I’d say about 95 percent of them, are people who are doing their job honestly, in accordance with the law and the Constitution. But sadly there are those who continue to work for their parties, and only care about the needs of the party that put them in this position, Mickoski said.

He is referring to the recent scandalous decision of the Skopje court, driven by the organized crime prosecutorial unit, to allow Asmir Jahoski into house arrest. The son of powerful DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski is suspected in a major criminal case, of importing over 160 million EUR worth of unsafe, cancerous oil, that was burnt in power plants in Macedonia. Mickoski blames the head of the organized crime unit, Islam Abazi, who is well known as a close collaborator of the Ahmeti family that runs the DUI party.