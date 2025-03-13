 Skip to main content
14.03.2025
Friday, 14 March 2025

Macedonia will not send troops to Ukraine, welcomes Trump’s initiative for peace

Macedonia

13.03.2025

Macedonia will not dispatch soldiers in Ukraine and welcomes the President Trump’s initiative of a 30 days ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia as an important step toward peace.

I think that it is necessary to have ceasefire and that the negotiations should last as long as it takes to catalyze a solution that will bring lasting peace, the Prime Minister said in a Kanal 5 interview.

Mickoski added that he is opposed to hanging of the borders, since that could be used as precedent for trouble in the Balkans. Regarding possible troop deployments, Mickoski said that Macedonia has done all it could as a NATO ally. Macedonian troops will continue to be present in the region, but “I don’t believe that this Government will make a decision that is offensive in nature. We have sent and we will continue to send peacekeepers in our region – I don’t consider Ukraine to be part of our region”.

