Skopje court caves, orders Asmir Jahoski into detention

The Skopje court reversed its decision today and ordered Asmir Jahoski to go to detention in the Skopje prison. Initially Jahoski, son of powerful businessman and DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski, was ordered into house arrest, which he can use to intimidate witnesses and possibly escape the country.

On Friday afternoon the court informed that Jahoski is already in the prison. He is charged with being the key person in the major corruption scandal of importing 160 million EUR worth of unsafe and possibly cancer inducing oil that was burnt at the Negotino plant.

This is a victory for justice. The only right decision the court could make is to order Jahoski into detention, and it would not have happened without the people who are thirsting for justice, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement – the ruling party has strongly criticized the actions of the judiciary in a number of recent high profile corruption cases.