Bulgaria cancels funding for reconstruction of its railroad linking Sofia to the border with Macedonia

The Bulgarian Government has removed funding needed to reconstruct the ancient the Sofia – Kustendil railroad, which may badly complicate plans to finally connect the two countries by rail.

According to the initial reports, the funding for two sections of the railroad will be redirected toward work in the east of the country. Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski expressed regret and said that this is proof of the lack of dedication on Bulgarian part for this project, at a time when Macedonia is trying to amend the failed bidding procedure for the final stretch of track on its side.

Later in the day, the Bulgarian Transportation Ministry issued a statement insisting that it continues to put priority on this Corridor 8 link and focusing on its proposal from two months ago to work together on the construction of a tunnel between Kriva Palanka and Kustendil. The Bulgarian Ministry notes that there is already a railroad between Kustendil and Sofia, but Macedonian officials point out that it is antiquated and in dire need of reconstruction.