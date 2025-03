Two men from Skopje were detained after they used fireworks during a celebration. Macedonia is in a seven day period of mourning for the 59 victims of the Kocani nightclub disaster and the celebration that was visible from across the capital angered the citizens.

According to the police, the men were celebrating a birthday in the city park. In another instance, men were recorded setting off fireworks on a street in the Butel district and the police is trying to identify them.