Ambulance driver Ilco Gocevski, who died from heart-attack while helping youngsters injured in the Pulse nightclub disaster, will receive a decoration, said Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari.

Gocevski was an ambulance driver in Kocani and made numerous trips back and forth, carrying patients. After more than 30 hours on the job, he died in his sleep when he eventually went home. He was hailed as a hero by his fellow citizens.