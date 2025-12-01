 Skip to main content
02.12.2025
Bekim Sali and Muhamed Hoxha nominated to be new members of the Government

Macedonia

01.12.2025

The Government formally asked the Parliament to approve the new ministers from VLEN. The Albanian coalition partner is changing some of its key officials after Deputy Prime Minister and informal VLEN leader Izet Mexhiti ran for Mayor of Cair.

The proposals include the nomination of former Healthcare Minister Bekim Sali as European Affairs Minister, and Government spokesman Muhamed Hoxha – who will be named Environment Minister. Despite expectations that Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu will also be replaced, it’s expected that he will remain in his post.

