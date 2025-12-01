 Skip to main content
02.12.2025
Tuesday, 2 December 2025

In its first 12 hours, Safe City registered 65,000 traffic violations

Macedonia

01.12.2025

A massive number of 65,000 violations were registered in the first 12 hours after the Safe City system of traffic cameras was activated in Skopje.

The total includes numerous instances of speeding, but also 2,800 violations where the vehicle passed through a red light, and 1,000 instanced of vehicles with expired registrations. The system began to automatically notify drivers about their violations, with messages sent through text and email. In the first month, these will be mere warnings, but starting in January, being caught by the Safe City system will lead to a fine.

